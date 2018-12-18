Wind Wednesday to be dangerous for some

DENVER — Wind is the biggest weather impact coming to the city this workweek and it’s going to be a notable wind for Wednesday.

Although Denver isn’t currently in an official alert for wind, many others are including Fort Collins and Greeley:

Wind alert for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/TsROEF5sna — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 18, 2018

The wind will ramp up throughout the morning and will be at it’s strongest through the mid-afternoon. The wind does try to bring in cooler temperatures, but in most cases, we are still going to feel 50 degrees and warmer for highs which isn’t much of a cool off from Monday and Tuesday’s middle to upper 50s.

The wind does blow in some snow, but only in the high country. The slopes may pick up 5 to 10 inches but totals that high won’t cover very many areas. Here are some possible totals by the time the system clears early Thursday:

The slopes may pick up 5 to 10 inches but totals that high won't cover very many areas. Here are some possible totals by the time the system clears early Thursday: pic.twitter.com/It3NyuUfBb — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 18, 2018

Thursday and Friday return to calmer conditions with highs in the 50s Thursday, then jumping into the 60s Friday.

The end of the workweek is quite calm before another system grazes the state this weekend, and with that, there is a slight chance of snow in the metro areas Saturday. The chance is only 10 percent at this time, temperatures are cooled into the lower 40s with the clouds that will be brushing over the state.

That system isn’t likely to leave much snowfall behind and with temperatures near 50 for Sunday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day it isn’t likely to be a white Christmas in the metro areas.

Historically, most of the Front Range cities don’t have white Christmases:

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.