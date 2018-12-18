Today’s Deal: 50% off General Admission Tickets to the Winter Brew Fest for Friday, 1/25!

Click here to Claim Deal
Description:
The Winter Brew Fest at the Mile High Station is on January 25 and 26, 2019! General Admission is from 7pm-10pm. With your commemorative glass sample over 100 brews from more than 45 breweries. The Winter Brew Fest will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond, and features: live music, food and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music Association.
Warm up with unlimited tastings of some of the best brews available- souvenir glass included!
Offer: $20 for $40 General Admission Ticket.
Live Music:
FRIDAY - THE BURROUGHS!
SATURDAY- DEAD FLOYD
*VOUCHER VALID ONLY FOR FRIDAY, 1/25*
Details:
Expiration Date: Jan 23 2019 12:00AM
Valid for (1) GEN Ticket on 1/25
Must redeem at http://www.denverbrewfest.com by Wednesday, 1/23/18.
Must be 21+ to attend
No cash value.
No cash or credit back
Not valid with any other promotion.
No refunds. All sales are final.
Redemption Instructions
*REDEEM TICKETS NOW! Must redeem for actual ticket at http://www.denverbrewfest.com and click on “GET TICKETS”. Pick the GA tickets for 1/25. Click on “Enter promotional code,” enter your VOUCHER NUMBER, and hit apply then click “Order Now” to print your ticket. Vouchers will not be accepted at the door!
About Winter Brew Fest
Click here for more details.The Winter Brew Fest at Mile High Station will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond also features; live local music, food, and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music Association.
Winter Brew Fest
Location:
Denver, CO, 80204, US Get Directions