Tech Junkie Gift Guide – Bluetooth Speakers

I’ll be the first to admit that there are WAY too many options when it comes to bluetooth speakers. Most stores have an entire aisle dedicated to them. That makes it pretty tough when trying to pick the best one. Lucky for you, most $30+ bluetooth speakers are going to sound pretty good. The more you spend, the better the sound. Here are some things you should think about when shopping for a bluetooth speaker.

Bigger usually means better

When it comes to speakers, size does matter! Smaller speakers just can’t produce the deep sounds that you get from a larger speaker. Some companies have done a good job of doing more with a smaller form factor but there’s just no way to do what a big speaker can do. Keep this in mind. While you may want a smaller speaker for convenience remember that you may be sacrificing some sound quality.

Can they connect with friends?

Many of the newest bluetooth speakers are designed to work in tandem. This means, if you buy two of them you can create a system that fills the room with synchronized music from 2 speakers, instead of one. If you think you might want to do this, even if you only buy one now, look for this feature. The Ultimate Ears speakers do a good job of this and so do many others.

Waterproof

Many speakers are waterproof or at least water resistant. This is a great option if you plan to use that speaker outside. There’s even one speaker that has a floaty accessory so you can float it in the pool next to you. That may not be necessary but it’s always good to know that it’s protected if it starts snowing or raining on the speaker.

My picks

My top pick if you’re willing to spend a little bit of money is the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. It’s an awesome sounding speaker, able to pair with other UE speakers, it’s waterproof and looks cool. The Boom 3 is on sale right now (12/18/18) for $130.

Another fun speaker to check out if you spend a lot of time in the garage is the Ryobi One+ Score Speaker set. It uses those Ryobi batteries to power the speakers. They’re also built to take a bit of a beating with metal bars on the top so you can hang them in the garage. A great option for anyone who needs something that’s rugged and already has those Ryobi batteries. $100 for a set of two from Home Depot.

Also check out a few of the other bluetooth speakers I have tested out this year on Fox31 Morning News.