SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort Sunday.

Daniel Giger, 21, was a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder. He was from Newport, California, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

In late November, a ski instructor died after going off a jump in East Vail.