Remains of missing hiker found in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado authorities say skeletal remains are those of 20-year-old man who went missing on Mount Herman near Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were discovered Wednesday. A coroner identified the remains on Tuesday as Kevin Rudnicki, who has been missing since September.

Authorities say the coroner’s office is still determining the cause and manner of Rudnicki’s death.

Authorities have said Rudnicki went for a hike on a Sunday in early September and did not return.

Rudnicki was studying watershed management at the University of Wyoming, where he was a junior. He wanted to work for the U.S. Forest Service after graduation.