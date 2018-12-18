One killed after pickup carrying 7 crashes near Pagosa Springs

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pagosa Springs early Sunday.

According to the Durango office of the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 160 east of Pagosa Springs around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Highway 160 going toward Pagosa Springs. At mile maker 154, the pickup drove off the right side of the road, hitting a tree before rotating into a fence. CSP said the truck did not roll.

Holly Buffington-Yake, 33, was ejected from the front passenger seat and killed. The Cortez woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

Buffington-Yake was one of seven people inside the truck. Three kids ages 9, 10 and 12 were seriously injured, according to CSP. Two girls ages 6 and 13 escaped with minor injuries. The driver, Richard T. Yake, 33, was uninjured.

CSP said only the 9-year-old child was wearing a seatbelt.

Drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

A number of agencies in Archuleta County responded to the crash.

CSP extended its condolences to those affected by the tragedy. The agency also reminded people to buckle up.

“Seatbelts are engineered to protect you and those you hold dear, but they must be properly worn,” CSP said in a statement.