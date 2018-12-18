× Michigan company surprises employees with $4 million Christmas bonus

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Employees of a family-owned business in Michigan received a giant unexpected Christmas gift last week.

The owner and chairman of FloraCraft, Lee Schoenherr, told a group of 200 employees that they would be receiving a share of $4 million.

That comes out to roughly about $20,000 each.

“I believe strongly in giving back to the community by supporting initiatives that make Ludington a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Schoenherr said in a news release, according to WZZM. “A few years ago, I began thinking that I would like to do something more targeted for our employees, who really are the heart and soul of FloraCraft. This idea has developed over the past year and is my way of saying ‘Thank you’ to our team for the role they have had in our success. But don’t think this means I’m exiting or selling the business – I love what I do and am committed to maintaining the independence of FloraCraft.”

The generous gift was shared in two ways: 75 percent in the employees’ 401(k) and the rest as a cash gift.

The money will be divided among employees based on tenure; for some, the total exceeds $60,000.