Massive new Gaylord Rockies Resort near DIA opens on Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. -- After nearly three years of construction, Colorado’s largest combined resort and conference center is set to open on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center, near Denver International Airport, will open at 12:18 p.m. and with more than 1.1 million room nights already booked, the resort will have a huge economic impact on our state.

It's estimated at more than a $7 billion of economic activity for Colorado with 2,500 permanent jobs added. The resort is expected to bring over 2 million visitors to Aurora over the first several years.

“I think the potential is unprecedented for a Colorado business,” Aurora Mayor Bob LeGare said about the resort. “It’s the commercial development that really brings the tax revenues that make the difference financially for the City of Aurora."

FOX31’s Drew Engelbart got an inside look at the building last month which features 1,500 rooms and nearly 500,000 square feet of conference space along with a Colorado vibe that is noticed as soon as you walk in the front door.

The brand new resort is the fifth Gaylord Resort in the nation.

The resort also features 8 restaurants, 26 fireplaces, and 22,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor swimming pools with two slides and a lazy river.

During the soft opening in December, rates will start at $249 per night for the general public and as low as $119 for Colorado residents.