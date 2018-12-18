Kentucky radio station plays ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ for 2 hours straight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky radio station played “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for two hours straight over the weekend in light of the recent controversy over the nearly 70-year-old song.

WAKY played five versions of the song from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to WLKY.

“I’m not sure why it’s controversial,” Joe Fredele, director of programming for WAKY, told WLKY. “We’ve played this song for years, you know, this song is older than WAKY is. It’s almost 70 years old. It’s just a fun way of saying, ‘Hey this our vote for that song. It’s a fun song. It’s a romantic song, don’t pick on it’.”

The song was written in 1944 and has received scrutiny this year in light of the #MeToo movement. The tune was pulled from several radio stations across the country, most notably a station in Cleveland.

Denver radio station KOSI 101.1 held a poll about the song after the station received complaints. However, a whopping 95 percent of people had no problem with the song and the station resumed playing it.

Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin, told Fox News she planned to continue performing the song regardless of the pop-culture discussion surrounding it.

“I personally love performing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ and will continue to do so,” Deana said.