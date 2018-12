Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Del Frisco's Chateau Mashed Potatoes

7LB potatoes

24oz Heavy Cream

1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper

3 tbsp Salt & pepper mix

2 cups Green Onion

1/2 # Unsalted Butter

Dice the potatoes and boil until soft. Once cooked drain the water and place into a bowl. Let them set for a few minutes. Then add the salt, milk, butter and green onion, mix with a mixer until desired texture and serve.