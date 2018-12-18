Colorado-native, former Valor Christian star Christian McCaffrey makes history for Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers running back and Colorado-native Christian McCaffrey ran his way into the record books on Monday night.

During Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, McCaffrey did what only one other player in the Super Bowl era has been able to do by posting 50 or more passing, rushing, and receiving yards in a single game.

The other player is none other than Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, according to the NFL Research Department.

Christian McCaffrey is the 2nd player in the Super Bowl era with 50+ pass yards, rush yards, and receiving yards in a single game… The other? Sweetness…Hall of Famer Walter Payton@Panthers @Bears @run__cmc @walterpayton — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 18, 2018

The former Valor Christian star threw a 50-yard touchdown pass in Monday night’s game to tight end Chris Manhertz to give the Panthers the lead on 4th and 2 in the first quarter.

However, the Panthers would end up losing the game to the Saints.

Did that just happen?! Christian McCaffrey is throwing TD passes! 😳 📺: #NOvsCAR on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OuugE1sCyu — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2018

McCaffrey also ran his way to the top of the Panthers’ record books by setting a new record for scrimmage yards in a single season.

The record of 1,636 scrimmage yards was set by DeAngelo Williams in 2008.

The second-year running back has 979 rushing yards and 768 receiving yards with 13 total touchdowns so far this season and has set an NFL record with five straight games of at least 50 rushing and 50 receiving yards.