Casa Bonita hiring divers for waterfall performances, ad states

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Denver area’s most famous restaurants is hiring new divers to be part of its dinnertime performances.

According to a Craigslist ad, Casa Bonita said it is looking for people who are at least 18 years old and “willing to sword fight as a pirate atop of a waterfall, get fake-stabbed and plummet 30 feet into the pool.”

The Mexican restaurant on West Colfax Avenue is known for its performances involving its indoor waterfall and pool.

The ad states that auditions will be held at the waterfall. The audition will reportedly include a front 1 1/2 somersault dive, a swan dive and a back layout dive.

According to Craigslist, divers must be able to work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Casa Bonita to schedule an audition.