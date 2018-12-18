Arkansas couple adopts 7 siblings in foster care ahead of Christmas

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Christmas came early for seven siblings in Arkansas who were in the state’s foster system for nearly three years.

Terri and Michael Hawthorn became foster parents years ago but never thought they would adopt. But just days before Christmas, the Hawthorn’s gave all seven children, ages 8 to 15, a place they can call home, according to KTHV.

The Hawthorns adopted two siblings, Korgen and Haizlee, in April. Then, on Dec. 3, a judge approved their request to adopt seven other siblings.

“This is a blessing, they are a blessing,” Terri Hawthorn told KTHV. “Every day these kids wake up and they are giggling and they are happy, and you see the smiles on their faces, that’s what makes this worth it.”

Michael Hawthorn shared the good news on Facebook: “Today it is official, these 7 siblings changed their last name to Hawthorn.”

“The only times we got to eat is when our neighbors would sneak us a bag of chips,” said Kyndal Hawthorn. “We didn’t have a can opener, and they’d give us the cans that we didn’t know how to open. So sometimes we just didn’t eat.”

“It feels so great knowing we have a family now and won’t have to go anywhere else,” said Dawson Hawthorn.