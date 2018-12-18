Abnormally warm then gusty wind and mountain snow arrive Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting another mild day in the mid 50s on Tuesday. Skies start cloudy then turn sunny with a southwest wind 5-20 mph.

The mountains start cloudy then turn sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s.

We're in for a windy Wednesday as a storm system moves in (or at least brushes us to the north). Gusts over the northeastern plains will range from 30-60mph.

A High Wind Watch is in effect until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The cities included in the watch are Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Sterling and Limon.

The wind will impact the mountains too along with 3-6 inches of snow accumulation at the ski areas. Highs in the mountains will be in the 20s.

It'll be drier and less windy on Thursday across Colorado.

Meanwhile, the Winter Solstice occurs on Friday afternoon and it's going to be the warmest day of the week in the 60s.

A cold front hits late Friday into early Saturday. We're forecasting a 10 percent chance of light snow across the Front Range as highs drop 20 degrees into the 40s.

Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

