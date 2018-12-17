Wind, cooler temperatures, and some snow for the state this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver's unseasonably warm weather continues. However, wind will be this week's biggest impact.

Monday's temperatures reached the middle-50s despite a cloudy sky. Clouds will remain through the evening as temperatures remain warm for this time of year, with 40s and upper 30s through 10 p.m.

Tuesday will see clouds, mostly in the morning, and will feel warm temperatures yet again. Highs will be in the 50s for the Front Range and Plains, with 30s and 40s expected in the mountains and on the western slope.

Wednesday does show some change that will arrive in the form of wind. High wind watches are issued for parts of the area for dangerous driving conditions and possible property damage. With the wind, some mountain snow is expected, mostly in the central and northern mountains.

Possible snowfall accumulations through Thursday morning (most snow will be falling on Wednesday). pic.twitter.com/6h6oSxNg5j — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 17, 2018

Following Wednesday's wind, the next impact is possible snowfall on the Front Range Saturday. However, the chance of weekend snow looks quite low right now.

Next chance of snow, albeit very low, is this weekend. #Denver pic.twitter.com/qhwG0VkPDv — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 18, 2018

