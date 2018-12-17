× Victim, suspect identified in fatal Montbello shooting

DENVER — Officials have released the identities of both the victim and suspect in Saturday’s fatal shooting in northeast Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Ticoa Floyd-Brown, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The Denver Police Department said Randy Bourgeois, 52, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Troy Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.