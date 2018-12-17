× Tech Junkie Gift Guide – Smart Home Speakers

Smart speakers are more popular in 2018 than ever before. They offer quick and easy ways to access information, tell quick jokes and even control your other smart devices in your home. Problem is, there are a lot of options! How do you pick which one is right for you?

Amazon

Amazon was the first to introduce a smart speaker with the original Amazon Echo. Now, they offer a wide range of smart speakers start as long as $30 (on sale) up to $230 for their Echo Show that has a full 10.1″ screen. Being the first to the market also means that Amazon’s Echo devices are well developed with the most apps and capabilities. In fact, I think it’s safe to say that the Echo has set the standard. It works with iPhone or Android phones.

If you’re new to the Echo world, it probably makes the most sense to start with the inexpensive Echo Dot. Personally I like the Echo Spot, it’s a cute round Echo with a color screen and camera for making video calls. It provides all of the functionality of any other Amazon Echo with the added benefit of a screen and camera. The larger screen of the Echo Show seems appealing but I love the small form factor and cute round shape of the Spot.

You can buy Amazon’s Echo devices in stores or online at Amazon.com.

Google

Google may have been a little late to the game but in true Google fashion – they came to play. The least expensive option is the Google Home Mini at just $29 (on sale). It has a cute rounded shape – fun colored lights on the top that blink to respond to your commands. The larger Google Home is $99 and has much better sound. The new Google Home Hub has a 7″ touchscreen but no camera. Google says it kept the camera out of the device for security reasons but in my full review you’ll read that it’s the one feature I wish it had! If you’re an Android user, the Google Home lineup is an obvious choice. It works great with Google Chromecast devices, Android phones and Google Music service. It’s also compatible with both Android and Apple devices. The list of supported apps and smarthome devices is growing fast and nearly as robust as Amazon.

You can buy Google Home devices at stores or on Google.com.

Apple

Apple is super late to the game but isn’t ignoring the smart speaker world. The Apple HomePod is the most expensive player in the game with a list price of $350! This is a big chunk of cash for a device that doesn’t even have a screen. Sure, the sound is awesome but I’m not sure it’s worth the price. Apple has just slashed the price tag down to $250 but this will likely go back up after Christmas.

If you’re a diehard Apple user this might be the choice that makes the most sense. Otherwise, I’d look at the or Google Home devices. Both work with Apple devices and provide a much better supported list of apps and smarthome compatibility.

You can buy the Apple HomePod at most retail stores or directly from Apple.com.