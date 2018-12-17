‘Sadistic act:’ Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison in fatal stabbing, burning of teen over video game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin man convicted of beating, stabbing, and burning a teenager over a video gaming console was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Malik Terrell, 22, entered the courtroom with shackles around his arms and legs to learn he will never be free again as the judge called the case Milwaukee's worst homicide in years.

The judge also decided Terrell will not be eligible for extended supervision.

"This is a brutal, violent, sadistic act," said Judge Borowski, according to WITI.

Dennis King, 15, was beaten with a hammer, stabbed, and burned to death back in May.

According to court documents, Terrell thought King was involved with stealing his gaming system. Terrell lured King to a home and attacked him to get him to confess to being a part of the robbery.

King was reported missing and Milwaukee police later found the burnt remains of his body in an abandoned house on May 20.

Terrell fled to Chicago but later turned himself in to authorities. He was then extradited back to Milwaukee and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

King's family was very emotional in court.

"Malik, you ruined my life. You took my baby, my only son. He didn't deserve that. He was a good kid. He was so shy, quiet. He had a kind heart," said Dombanee Lincoln, Dennis King's mother.

The judge ordered Terrell to pay $3,400 in restitution.