18-month-old from Northglenn found safe after Amber Alert; father in custody

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- An 18-month-old has been found safe after being reported missing on Monday morning, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

His father, Alejandro Taylor, was taken into custody by the Aurora Police Department.

CBI issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert around 3 a.m. Monday, and then an Amber Alert at 7:20 a.m. for the 18-month-old boy.

Authorities issued the alert after being called to the 12200 Block of Claude Court around 11:40 p.m. on Monday night where the boy's mother told police that her son was with his father and the father had called her and threatened to harm the child.

The child was unharmed.

No further details were immediately available.