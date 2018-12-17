Medical miracle: Doctors baffled after Texas girl’s incurable brain tumor disappears

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — An 11-year-old Texas girl who had an inoperable brain tumor has been cured and doctors don’t have an explanation, according to KHOU.

Doctors diagnosed Roxli Doss with an inoperable brain tumor in June called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, KHOU reports.

According to doctors, the disease is “very rare” an causes a “decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing,” said Dr. Virginia Harrod with Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The little girl went through weeks of radiation and all her parents, Gena and Scott Doss, could do is pray for a miracle.

And they got it.

“When I first saw Roxli’s MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable,” said Dr. Harrod. “The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual.”

“At Dell Children’s, Texas Children’s, at Dana-Farber, at John Hopkins, and MD Anderson, all agreed it was DIPG,” said Scott.

And now with no trace of the tumor, the family is thanking God.

Everyday we still say it,” said Gena. “It’s kind of our family thing that God healed Roxli.”

“We didn’t know how long she would be healthy and, look at her, she’s just doing awesome,” said Scott.

The family tells KHOU they will continue to watch her closely and continue to undergo treatments as a precaution.

If you’d like to donate and help with medical costs, the family has a GoFundMe page.