Marijuana cultivation company recalls pot sold at 10 Front Range stores

DENVER — A Denver marijuana business is recalling pot sold at 10 Front Range businesses. According to the Denver Department of Public Health (DDPHE) and Environment, Doctor’s Orders LLC is voluntarily recalling marijuana it produced due to elevated yeast and mold counts.

“During the course of a Denver Department of Public Health & Environment investigation, samples of dried marijuana were evaluated and contained potentially unsafe levels of yeast/mold,” DDPHE said in a statement issued Monday.

All retail marijuana plant material originating from the Doctor’s Orders cultivation facility labeled with OPC code 403R-00045 is included in the voluntary recall.

According to the release from DDPHE, nine stores in Denver and one in Pueblo sold the marijuana. The department said the affected marijuana may have been sold at other stores before Aug. 1, so all customers should check if they have products bearing the above OPC code.

The 10 stores are listed below:

3B-38 LLC (dba: Buddy Boy)

4012 W. 38th Ave. Denver

Concentrates LLC (dba: Wolf Pac Cannabis)

74 Federal Blvd., Denver

Mesa Greens LLC (dba: Doctor’s Orders)

749 E. Enterprises Dr., Pueblo

Alpine Herbal Wellness LLC (dba: Frosted Leaf)

445 Federal Blvd., Denver

Serenity Moon Wellness Center LLC (dba: Frosted Leaf)

6302 E. Colfax Ave. Denver

Serenity Moon Wellness Center LLC (dba: Frosted Leaf)

399 S. Harrison St., Denver

TWOG Walnut LLC (dba: Buddy Boy)

3814 Walnut St. Denver

BK Holding LLC (dba: The Herbal Center)

1909 South Broadway, Denver

BK Holdings LLC (dba: The Herbal Center)

12005 E. 37th Ave. Denver

RME Group LLC (dba: Affinity)

7739 E. Colfax Ave. Denver

Customers who find affected marijuana should throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased.

DDPHE has opened an investigation. It says there have been no reports of illness related to the recalled marijuana.

“Short-term and long-term health impacts resulting from inhalation exposure to such contaminants may exist depending on the duration, frequency, level of exposure, route of exposure and health condition of the consumer. Consumers with concerns about their personal health should contact their physician with related questions,” DDPHE said.

The department added that it is overseeing the recall process to remove possibly contaminated products from circulation.

DDPHE investigators can be reached at 720-913-1311. Doctor’s Orders can be reached via email at lipanwarehouse@gmail.com.