Man finds pearl in oyster while eating lunch at New York restaurant

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- A New Jersey man initially thought he had found a tooth in his oyster while eating at restaurant, but it turned out to be a valuable pearl estimated to be worth thousands.

Rick Antosh, 66, was having lunch with a high school friend at Grand Central's Oyster Bar when he found the pearl in his oyster pan roast.

The odds were about one in 100,000 and initially the retired hospitality executive thought he might need a dentist.

“I just all of a sudden felt something like a tooth or a filling and it’s terrifying,” Antosh told WPIX. “And then holy crap, I realized it’s not a tooth, it’s a pearl,” he added.

When he finally realized that it wasn’t a tooth, the father of two adult children called the Oyster Bar, trying to figure out what to do next.

“I got the floor manager and asked how often does this happen,” Antosh said. “And he said I’ve never heard of that happening yet,” he added.

The Edgewater, New Jersey resident has not gotten the pearl appraised yet but some pearl experts estimate it’s worth is between $2,000 and $4,000.

Antosh says he will definitely be returning to the Oyster Bar at Grand Central to search for more hidden treasures.

“Yeah, I’m on a roll,” he added with a chuckle.