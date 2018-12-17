× Man arrested in connection to fatal LoDo shooting of security officer

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a security officer in Lower Downtown Denver in September, the Denver Police Department said on Monday.

Harrison Hall, 32, was arrested in Louisiana on Wednesday for investigation of first degree murder. He was arrested on an unrelated out-of-state warrant and remains in custody in Louisiana.

Hall is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Luke Kroener who was working as a security guard in the area of 15th and Market streets around 2 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Police said that a physical altercation ensued between Kroener and the suspect. During this altercation, the suspect shot and killed Kroener.

Police did not release a photo of Hall because it may be needed for additional photo lineups and investigative purposes.