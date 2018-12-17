Insulin, other drug prices to be major topic at Colorado state capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When Democrats take office in January, the progressive agenda will be lengthy. Unlike previous years, Democrats will control the State House, State Senate, and governor's office.

Prescription drug prices are one of the things they will discuss.

"It is really outrageous. We are getting ripped off," Governor-Elect Jared Polis told FOX31 in a September interview.

Polis has pledged to allow Coloradans to import drugs from Canada during his first 100 days in office as part of his healthcare plan. However, it remains unclear whether the federal government will block that effort.

Insulin prices will also be on the agenda.

Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Eagle) has pledged to reintroduce an insulin transparency bill again at the General Assembly.

The bill would not mandate prices, but it would require drug companies to disclose why insulin is being increased. The goal: forcing pharmaceutical companies to explain why prices have increased may deter increases.

As the FOX31 Problem Solvers have previously highlighted, insulin prices have more than doubled during the last five years.

"Insulin itself hasn't changed in any significant way since the mid 90s, but the price has changed over 800 percent in 20 years," Roberts said. "We want to get some answers for consumers and patients."