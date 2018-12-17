× Hay fire at National Western Complex sends smoke above north Denver

DENVER — A hay fire at the National Western Complex sent smoke over the north side of the city midday Monday.

According to Denver Fire Department Spokesperson Greg Pixley, the fire is contained to hay bales. Firefighters are on scene working on extinguishing the fire and ensuring it does not spread.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Western Complex is located at Humboldt Street and East 46th Avenue, immediately north of Interstate 70.

No further information was available.