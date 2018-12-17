Drone video shows wintry, snow-capped forest in Utah

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A Utah man recorded some incredible footage of a snow-capped forest in Utah.

Justin McFarland shot the drone video in North Ogden, Utah last week when he found himself in the beautiful winter wonderland.

“I shot this while riding my mountain bike in the snow, it started to snow so I thought I’d grab a quick shot before it got too bad,” McFarland said according to Yahoo.

McFarland said that although the video looks black and white, it was actually shot in color.

During the fall, McFarland captured eye-popping fall colors at Snowbasin ski resort.