Dog returned to Denver-area rescue group with ribs showing, hair missing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A dog adopted from a metro Denver rescue group was recently returned in terrible condition.

Pictures of Labrador retriever mix "Maggie" have been circulating on social media. Earlier this year, she was adopted from Rezdawg Rescue Group and taken to a home in Englewood.

In September, Maggie was returned to Rezdawg with her ribs showing and hair missing. Volunteer Daniel Hill couldn’t believe his eyes.

"It really is a horrifying and disheartening image to know that this is actually going on in our own backyards," Hill said.

After the dog was returned, Rezdawg asked Englewood's animal control to investigate for animal cruelty and neglect. However, court records show the case was dismissed.

"The city does not feel the facts alleged supports the charge of cruelty or neglect of a dog," a city attorney said in one court document.

Hill said he posted photos of Maggie on social media out of frustration, saying more needs to be done to protect animals.

"We have to ask tough questions of our local governments. Are they doing enough for the animals who don’t have a voice for themselves?" Hill said.

The Rezdawg Rescue Group says it was never contacted to represent Maggie in court.

Maggie is now back in foster care at a different home and is doing much better. She is up or adoption once again.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the city of Englewood and is awaiting a response.