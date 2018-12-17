× DIA unveils new body scanning technology

DENVER — Denver International Airport unveiled new, first of its kind technology that will screen passengers more closely. It’s the first airport in the nation with such technology.

DIA partnered up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to bring the equipment, known as next generation Enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT) to Denver.

“We are the first U.S. airport to be piloting this technology,” explained Kim Day, CEO of Denver International Airport.

The body scanner provides a more effective way of screening for TSA agents. For passengers, it will allow them to move through security faster; passengers also won’t have to raise their hands over their heads with this technology, like they do with current equipment.

With its three different resolution screens, agents will get a better view of what people are carrying.

“The real speed is the determination on whether there’s a threat item on the body and that’s much quicker – seconds quicker – but when you’re processing over 70,000 passengers a day – seconds make a difference,” said Larry Nau, with the TSA Federal Security office.

Back in September, DIA rolled out new automatic screening lanes. It hopes to add both the lanes and the new body scanner to its new checkpoints at the end of 2020.