Denver Public Schools names Susana Cordova next superintendent

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools Board of Education has named the next superintendent for the largest school district in Colorado. Susana Cordova, a former DPS student, will replace Tom Boasberg, who stepped down as superintendent earlier this year. His last day was Oct. 19.

Cordova is a former DPS teacher, principal and current DPS deputy superintendent. She began her teaching career in 1989 as a bilingual secondary teacher before becoming a principal and moving into district leadership. She’s a parent of one DPS graduate and one current DPS student.

Cordova was the sole candidate up for a vote by the board Monday evening. The board’s vote was unanimous.

The DPS board consulted with the community while considering Cordova as the next district leader.

DPS Board is discussing the motion to approve Susanna Cordova as Superintendent. They say they are relying heavily on input from 12 community meetings with Cordova over the past two weeks pic.twitter.com/N2BqgFXtHW — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) December 17, 2018

Cordova is currently the second-highest paid DPS employee. The current superintendent of DPS makes more than $236,000 annually.

There are roughly 92,000 students in the DPS system.