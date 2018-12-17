Daybreak Delights: White Chocolate Ginger Snaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: White Chocolate Ginger Snaps

Featured in the New Cookbook from Chef David titles "From Scratch" Available exclusively on Amazon!

Makes 24

What you Need

5 cups All-Purpose Flour

4 1/2 teaspoons Baking Soda

1 teaspoon course salt

2 Tablespoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup packed light-brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

12 tablespoons molasses

2 large eggs

2 cups White chocolate chunks

Plus sanding sugar for coating (start with 1 cup but you will need more)

What to Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line two

baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk

together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, allspice, and pepper.

With and electric mixer cream butter, brown sugar, and the granulated sugar

until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses and egg. With mixer on low, gradually

beat in flour mixture until just combined add white chocolate chunks.

Using a 4 ounce ice cream scoop scoop out level scoops of dough. Place sanding sugar in a bowl.

Roll dough balls in sugar to coat all over; place at least 4 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Do not flatten dough balls prior to baking.

Bake until flattened out and cracks appear but do not over cook, rotating

sheets halfway through, 16 to 18 minutes. Cool cookies on a wire rack.