Daybreak Delights: White Chocolate Ginger Snaps

Scratch Catering Services Presents: White Chocolate Ginger Snaps
Featured in the New Cookbook from Chef David titles "From Scratch" Available exclusively on Amazon!
Makes 24
What you Need
5 cups All-Purpose Flour
4 1/2 teaspoons Baking Soda
1 teaspoon course salt
2 Tablespoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup packed light-brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
12 tablespoons molasses
2 large eggs
2 cups White chocolate chunks
Plus sanding sugar for coating (start with 1 cup but you will need more)
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line two
baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk
together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, allspice, and pepper.
With and electric mixer cream butter, brown sugar, and the granulated sugar
until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses and egg. With mixer on low, gradually
beat in flour mixture until just combined add white chocolate chunks.
Using a 4 ounce ice cream scoop scoop out level scoops of dough. Place sanding sugar in a bowl.
Roll dough balls in sugar to coat all over; place at least 4 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Do not flatten dough balls prior to baking.
Bake until flattened out and cracks appear but do not over cook, rotating
sheets halfway through, 16 to 18 minutes. Cool cookies on a wire rack.
