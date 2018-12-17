Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An engaged same-sex couple’s gift for their 8-year-old niece has inspired Mattel, the makers of Barbie, to consider expanding their collection.

Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio of Scottsdale, Arizona are set to get married in May 2019 and wanted to get their niece something special since they asked her to be a flower girl in their wedding, ABC News reports.

“So, I came across the Mattel/Barbie “Wedding Set!” It was almost perfect, two flower girls, a cake, and all, but, only a bride and groom were available,” Jacobi said.

So they got creative and bought two.

“So we bought another Ken, who was in a tux, and took out Barbie and added another Ken in, tied it together and gave Natalie the gift and her reaction was priceless,” Jacobi told KPNX.

The couple tagged Mattel in a social media post and the company reached out to them to set up a meeting.

“Mattel has been wonderful and we are meeting with the head of Barbie design, their design team and marketing — either next Friday or the first week of January,” Jacobi told ABC News. “Just sorting out travel details and schedules. We are so grateful!”