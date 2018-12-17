Colorado Symphony to perform ‘Empire Strikes Back’ score live

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will perform the score of “Star Wars” film “The Empire Strikes Back” live. Two performances will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield in March.

A screening of the film is included with the performance, according to Live for Live Music.

There will be performances on March 23 and 24. Both will be held at 2 p.m., according to AXS.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. They can be purchased through Altitude Tickets. Prices range from $46 to $85 before fees. Pre-sale tickets are available. The 1stBank Center said they can be accessed through its Facebook page.

“The Empire Strikes Back” was released in 1980. John Williams scored the movie. The composer was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

The Symphony recently announced that it would perform the score to “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” live at the Denver Performing Arts Complex in January.