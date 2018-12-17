× Colorado state senator facing sexual harassment allegations resigns

DENVER — Colorado State Senator Randy Baumgardner announced he will resign effective Jan. 21, 2019 at 12:01 am.

Baumgardner, a Republican, battled sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol for much of 2017. He survived a vote to expel him earlier this year that was brought forth by Senate Democrats.

Capitol insiders say with Democrats taking over the State Senate in January, his resignation was expected.

Baumgardner was not appointed to any committees by Republican Minority Leader Chris Holbert.

Baumgardner called his departure a “retirement” and had always maintained his innocence.

A Republican vacancy committee is expected to appoint his successor.