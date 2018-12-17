One person dead after violent confrontation with Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead after a confrontation with Aurora police Monday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a report of a family disturbance in the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue around 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, the situation became violent between police and a male they were trying to place into custody.

A spokesperson at the scene said the situation became so violent that the officers put out a citywide “help” call asking for a greater police response.

“It’s my understanding that this was an incredibly violent disturbance,” the spokesperson said.

Police said officers continued to try to take the male into custody. While they were doing so, he became unresponsive, according to APD. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two Aurora police officers were also taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The Denver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was also at the scene. DPD is assisting in the investigation.