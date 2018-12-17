Abnormally warm temps continue; Winter arrives Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Talk about abnormally warm weather: we'll once again hit 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Monday. The normal high is 42.

We'll start with sunny skies then clouds increase quickly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

The mountains start sunny then clouds increase with a few snow showers this afternoon into Tuesday morning with highs 20s and 30s.

Temps stay mild most of this week across the Front Range in the 50s with windy increasing on Wednesday.

The Winter Solstice occurs on Friday, but it will not feel like winter at warm 62 degrees.

An actual storm system could deliver light snow on Saturday along with a temperature drop into the 30s. Highs drop into the low 40s.

Sunday looks sunnier with highs in the 40s.

