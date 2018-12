BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A 21-year-old man died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort Sunday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident shortly before 4 p.m.

The skier’s identity has not yet been released as authorities work on contacting his family.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation.

No further details were provided.

In late November, a ski instructor died after going off a jump in East Vail.