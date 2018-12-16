× Sunday forecast includes abundant sunshine, upper 50s

DENVER — Temperatures will remain above average to end our weekend, with highs maxing out in the upper 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine statewide and light wind through the afternoon hours.

This quiet and dry weather pattern will linger into the upcoming work week. Highs on Monday will stay in the upper 50s across the Front Range with plenty of sunshine.

A weak disturbance will move through the state Tuesday into Wednesday, slightly dropping temperatures.

Highs will still stay above average, but drop into the lower-to-mid 50s by the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be a windy day across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains, with a few scattered snow showers expected in the high country. This is not a particularly strong storm, bringing only a few fresh inches of snow to the mountains.

We’ll quickly jump back into the upper 50s in the Denver metro area Thursday and Friday as the sunshine and dry weather continues.

Another weak system looks to pass through the state next weekend, but as of right now, appears to only bring mountain snowfall. Denver still looks mainly dry Saturday and Sunday as highs drop back into the 40s.

