Officials complete search of home belonging to missing mother’s fiance

FLORISSANT, Colo. — Authorities have finished their search of the home belonging to the fiance of a missing Colorado mother who hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving Day, Woodland Park police said on Sunday.

Officials executed a search warrant at Patrick Frazee’s Florissant property Friday morning. Frazee is the fiance of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Nov. 22. The couple shares a child who is currently in Frazee’s care.

Authorities said they brought in large equipment to help with the search, but police did not say what, if any, evidence they found related to Berreth’s disappearance.

However, police said they have still not located Berreth.

On Friday, Frazee’s lawyer issued a statement about the search warrant and said his client continues to cooperate with the investigation.

The property has been turned back over to Frazee, police said.

On Saturday, police announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Berreth. The 29-year-old was last seen Nov. 22 entering a Safeway store with her daughter.

She was reported missing 10 days later.

Tips can be made by calling 719-687-9262 or by emailing kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.

