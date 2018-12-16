Dry, mild temperatures continue into workweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The weather pattern changes little heading into the workweek as dry conditions and mild temperatures stick around in Denver. That means we have a week's worth of highs in the mid to upper 50s and even a few days in the 60s. Our normal seasonal high at this time of year in Denver is around 42 degrees.

There will be some mountain snow, mostly in the central and northern mountains. The first chance arrives late on Monday into early Tuesday with light accumulations. A better chance of snow arrives in those same areas on Wednesday with a few more inches possible.

We are expecting a slight shift in the weather pattern for the upcoming weekend as chilly 30s and 40s return with a little rain and snow possible in Denver.

