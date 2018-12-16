DPD: One injured in southwest Denver shooting

DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting in southwest Denver Sunday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Wyandot Street, which is just west of Ruby Hill Park. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., DPD said via Twitter that its officers were at the scene.

Police said the injured person was taken to the hospital. They did not provide details on their condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.