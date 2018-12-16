× Colorado Springs woman accused of laying on school property with Samurai swords, knives

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman is seen smiling big after she was arrested for allegedly laying on school property with Samurai swords and knives, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Jillian Haddon, 29, was arrested in connection to the incident on the Vanguard School campus on Friday morning.

Although there were no specific threats, police said that school administrators reported a woman laying along an exterior wall on school property with two large Samurai swords and knives on and near her.

Because she didn’t have any “legitimate business” to be on campus, police arrested her without incident.

She was booked into jail for having weapons on school grounds.