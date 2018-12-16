× Anonymous donor buys entire toy section of Fort Collins Goodwill for kids in need

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An anonymous donor has again bought out the entire toy section of the Fort Collins Goodwill store to help local families during the holiday season.

According to a Goodwill Industries of Denver spokesperson Jessica Hudgins Smith, the donor has been buying the toys, stuffed animals and books for the last several years.

“His generous donation will allow all kids in the store to pick out one free toy, stuffed animal or children’s book through Christmas Eve, or while supplies last,” Smith said in an email to FOX31.

The event started Saturday with a visit from Santa to the store. The donor also bought Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets for customers.

The Fort Collins Goodwill is located at 315 Pavilion Lane.