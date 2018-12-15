Woodland Park police: $25,000 reward offered in Kelsey Berreth case

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case of missing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth.

The 29-year-old was last seen Nov. 22. She was reported missing 10 days later.

On Saturday afternoon, the Woodland Park Police Department said the $25,000 reward is for information that leads to the location or safe return of Berreth. The money was provided by an anonymous donor. Tips can be made by calling 719-687-9262 or by emailing kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.

Police encouraged anyone with information to share it with investigators.

On Friday, investigators began searching the home of Berreth’s fiance, Patrick Frazee. The couple shares a 1-year-old child together who is currently in Frazee’s care.

Neighbors took pictures of excavating equipment on Frazee’s Florissant property, according to KXRM.

Police also announced Friday that they believe Berreth is not intentionally avoiding efforts to find her.