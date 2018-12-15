Warm temperatures and dry conditions are here to stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --Saturday has been another day of above-average temperatures in Colorado. Today, Denver hit 55 degrees despite an average temperature of 42 degrees for this time of year. Warm and dry weather is here to stay for the rest of the week.

Sunday will be another great day to spend time outside. Denver will hit a high temperature of 57 degrees with sunny skies and dry weather.

Dry weather and highs in the 50s will continue through Friday. A weak cold front will move in on Wednesday, bringing gusty winds statewide. However, it will only drop Thursday's temperatures by a few degrees.

The next chance for precipitation in Denver is Saturday evening. There is a 20-percent chance for some rain or snow on the Front Range. Keep in mind, this system is still far away so a lot can change but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

