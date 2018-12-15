× Sunny, unseasonably warm weekend ahead for Colorado

Temperatures this weekend will remain significantly above average thanks to a large area of high pressure. Despite some morning cloud cover, sunshine will return by the afternoon helping to boost temps into the upper 50s.

Expect strong wind gusts up in the mountains and foothills, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Wind will remain light along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Sunday’s highs will be similar, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s across the Front range. Sunshine and light wind will continue to end our weekend.

This quiet, dry weather pattern will stay with us through the upcoming work week. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 50s throughout the upcoming work week, about 10 to 15 degrees above average. A weak disturbance will move across the state on Wednesday, bringing a chance for fresh snow in the mountains. Meanwhile in the Denver metro area, conditions will stay dry but windy.

