Police respond to shooting in northeast Denver, 1 person in custody

DENVER — Police in Denver responded to a shooting in the northeast part of the city.

It happened in the 5000 Troy Street in the northeast part of the city. Police radio communications indicated there was one shooting victim.

Police said they had one person in custody.

There were no other details released during the early stages of the investigation.

#DPD is investigating a shooting in the 5000 Blk of N Troy St. Investigation is active and ongoing. 1 party in custody. When more information becomes available it will be updated here pic.twitter.com/IZr0CVEKLi — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 15, 2018

