One dead, 3 others injured in multiple shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a multiple shooting in Colorado Springs late Friday night.

Police said four people were shot just after 11 p.m. near the 700 block of Geiger Court. That’s near the Colorado Springs airport.

Investigating said four males, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital. One of the men died.

The other three were in serious condition Saturday morning.

Police were investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. https://t.co/HYjKVWMipD — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 15, 2018