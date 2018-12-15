Loveland police searching for missing girl with developmental disabilities

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing child. 12-year-old Alexis Espinoza was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

LPD said Espinoza is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 lbs. The has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a red-and-black plaid jacket and black skinny jeans.

Espinoza was last seen on the 400 block of Lara Court in Loveland.

The girl requires medication. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call LPD Dispatch: 970-667-2151.