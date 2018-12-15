Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration at end of year

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing before attending a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump August 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zinke said the historic wild fires in the west are caused by mismanaged public lands and "environmental terrorists groups" that work to prevent logging and clearing dead trees and debris that fuel fires. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing before attending a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump August 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zinke said the historic wild fires in the west are caused by mismanaged public lands and "environmental terrorists groups" that work to prevent logging and clearing dead trees and debris that fuel fires. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will depart from his administration at the end of the year.
The President continued in a second tweet: ” … The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week.”
The departure comes amid multiple ethics investigations into Zinke.
