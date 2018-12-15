× Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration at end of year

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will depart from his administration at the end of the year.

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The President continued in a second tweet: ” … The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week.”

The departure comes amid multiple ethics investigations into Zinke.