Trump names Mick Mulvaney ‘acting’ chief of staff

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney (L) and White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short hold a news conference about the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government at the White House January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. Short and Mulvaney laid the blame for the shutdown on Senate Democrats. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, will become the acting White House chief of staff replacing John Kelly, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.
Trump appointed Mulvaney to the position in an acting role about a week after Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Nick Ayers declined Trump’s offer to become chief of staff, refusing to agree to a two-year time commitment the President had requested.
